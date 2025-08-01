Meghalaya HC asks state to monitor cement firm’s operations amid charges of illegal mining

The Meghalaya High Court on Friday directed the state government to maintain strict and regular vigilance over the operations of Amrit Cement Ltd in East Jaintia Hills, amid allegations of illegal limestone mining.

The directive came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) restricted to the company’s activities at Mulieh, Umlong village. The court noted that a separate PIL on broader illegal mining issues in Meghalaya is already under consideration.

A bench led by Chief Justice IP Mukerji noted that although Amrit Cement was granted a mining licence on January 11, 2023, the petitioner claimed the company engaged in illegal mining both before and after the licence was issued. The state government, however, had cleared the company of wrongdoing after an inquiry—an outcome the petitioner contested, stating he was not given an opportunity to be heard.



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While the court refrained from declaring any mining activities illegal, it laid down specific monitoring guidelines. It directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the mining licence is used strictly as per rules and that no unauthorised extraction is carried out.

“Every three months, the Chief Secretary or an authorised officer shall conduct an inquiry and publish a report on the state government’s website confirming whether Amrit Cement is operating within the limits of its licence,” the court said.

Counsel for Amrit Cement informed the court that while the company holds a valid licence, mining operations under it have not yet begun but are expected to start soon.

The court disposed of the PIL with these safeguards in place, reiterating that the wider issue of illegal mining is being addressed in a separate ongoing case.