The Meghalaya High Court issued notices to the state government and other authorities on May 17, directing them to respond on alleged irregularities in the upper age limit set for recruitment in Meghalaya Police.

Led by activist Barilang Pyngrope, a group had approached the high court through a writ petition.

The Court heard counsel for the petitioners, L Nghaka, following which a notice was issued and accepted by government advocate ZE Nongkynrih.

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In its order, the court said that the matter is listed for May 23.

Earlier, the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) had appealed to the state government to reconsider the issue of age relaxation for the recruitment of police personnel in the state.

In their letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Donbok Dkhar, the president of HITO stated, “We are writing to request you to please reconsider the issue of age relaxation for the recruitment of police personnel in the state. The recruitment process and the online application for the various vacant posts in the police and fire department are ongoing, and we urge you to show clemency on the age limit.”