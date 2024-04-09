Due to technical issues, the online application for various posts in Meghalaya Police has been temporarily suspended.

The link will be made available on the Meghalaya Police website once the problem is resolved.

The Central Recruitment Board of Meghalaya issued a notice on 6th March 2024, inviting online applications for various vacancies.

A total of 2968 positions including Sub Inspector, Constable, Fireman, and Driver, among others, are to be filled in the Meghalaya Police Department.



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Originally, the application process was to commence on 01 April 2024 and end on 30 April 2024.

However, a recent official announcement on 01 April 2024, revised the schedule.

The new timeline for online registration starts from 8 April 2024 and ends on 31 May 2024.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the notice before applying. Applications are accepted only through the official website megpolice.gov.in.