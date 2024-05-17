The Meghalaya High Court has granted interim relief to outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi, who is facing an FIR for alleged tampering and misuse of a vehicle registration number plate.

The court ordered the petitioner to serve notice to the complainant within two days.



Bishnoi's counsel argued that the FIR, lodged on May 9, 2024, was filed with malicious intent in retaliation to an inquiry initiated by Bishnoi.

The court ruled that no action should be taken against Bishnoi under certain sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act until the next hearing.



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Further, Bishnoi’s counsel contended that the allegations in the FIR do not meet the legal requirements of the sections under which it was filed. In response, AAG Chullai requested additional time to obtain further instructions.

Considering these arguments, the court granted interim relief, ruling that no coercive action should be taken against Bishnoi under Sections 409, 467, 471, and 120-B of the IPC, along with Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, until the next hearing date.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that Bishnoi's retirement will not impact the investigation against him.

The FIR was lodged by suspended police officer Gabriel K Iangrai who accused Bishnoi of misusing his position and tampering with the registration number plate of his official vehicle.

The chief minister refrained from commenting on the internal feud between two senior police officers as claimed by the DGP.