Meghalaya HC panel confirms rampant illegal coal mining in East Jaintia, slams police for lapses

A one-man committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court has confirmed that illegal coal mining continues unabated in East Jaintia Hills, while sharply criticising the district police for their failure to detect ongoing operations despite prior complaints accompanied by video evidence.

In its 34th interim report submitted to the court, the panel noted that during its meeting on November 20, no senior police official, including the district SP, attended the proceedings, even though representatives of the district administration, Coal India and MSTC were present.

The committee reviewed the compliance status of previous directions issued by the High Court, the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). It examined a series of complaints of illegal mining and transportation received earlier this month from East and West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

While a field inspection at Nartiang revealed no trace of coal movement, the committee emphasised that sensitive locations would require enhanced surveillance, particularly during the dry season when mining and transportation activities usually increase.

In another case, a complaint from Nongstoin was dismissed as unsubstantiated after the coal in question was verified to have been legally auctioned and lifted. However, a major complaint submitted by Opposition MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang, supported by video clips allegedly showing illegal activity at Lumbangla in East Jaintia Hills, prompted a joint inspection. The inspection confirmed the existence of large coal dumps and signs of fresh mining, including a reinforced mine opening. The panel concluded that these findings pointed to a long-running illegal operation.



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The committee further noted inconsistencies in the police case records, citing conflicting dates of FIR registration and the absence of any seizure of equipment clearly visible in the submitted videos. Observing that the operation had remained undetected by local police, the report underscored a serious lapse in enforcement and affirmed that illegal mining continues in violation of court and NGT directives.

Recommending urgent action, the panel directed the district administration to identify all vulnerable locations in East Jaintia Hills, intensify patrolling and submit monthly reports under the supervision of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to the chief secretary. It also called for strict monitoring at all entry and exit points to prevent the transportation of illegally mined coal.

On the issue of coal auctions, the committee recorded a recent government notification imposing a 120-day deadline for bidders to make full payment and lift the allocated coal. It instructed that fresh auctions be conducted for inventorised coal stationed at Coal India depots after the April 2025 auction failed to attract bidders.

The report also flagged a discrepancy of 40,554.72 metric tonnes in coal inventory in East Jaintia Hills and directed the Mining and Geology Department to present an inquiry report within two weeks.