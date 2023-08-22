The Meghalaya state health department has sought a report from the Directorate of Health Services (MI) on the surge in conjunctivitis cases.

State Health Minister, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh said that Conjunctivitis is a communicable disease which is not life-threatening even though it transmits quickly from person to person.

Despite being very much curable, citizens should take precautions such as avoiding touching or rubbing their eyes, said Dr Ampareen.



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If any symptoms are experienced, individuals should consult a doctor and even wear goggles at home to prevent further spread within the family, the Health Minister added.

Urging citizens to only use prescribed medications, the Minister emphasized, "Most of the time, we self-prescribe medications, which is especially harmful to our eyes. We should only take medicines recommended by doctors; otherwise, they could cause irreversible damage to our eyes."

The Health Department is aware of the situation, and the government is making every effort to control the outbreak's spread, Dr Ampareen, the Health Minister, further assured.