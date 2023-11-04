Following the report of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, it has been advised that heavy-loaded vehicles should not be allowed to ply from the Uniam-Damsite bridge until necessary retrofitting is carried out and the maximum permissible load for the Umiam concrete bridge should not exceed 15 metric tons.

In a notification from the Power Department, it states that, ‘ The Report from IIT-G has recommended that "Heavy-loaded vehicles should not be permitted until retrofitting of distressed members (i.e girder beam and deck slab)" and that the maximum permissible load of the bridge is 15 MT’.

In light of these recommendations, authorities have requested the revision of the Standing Order of the relevant department. This revision would entail imposing restrictions on heavy-loaded vehicles, ensuring that the gross weight does not exceed 15 metric tons, as opposed to the previous limit of 20 metric tons. This revision has been emphasized as a top priority for immediate implementation.

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