The matter of proposed relocation of the 342 families from Harijan colony at Them Ïewmawlong has been dragged on for ‘far too long’, observed the Meghalaya High Court on July 18.

Hearing a petition on the matter, the Division Bench comprising of Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice and Justice W. Diengdoh, the judge said, “Since the state and the respondents are still trying to negotiate an amicable settlement, the court’s interference is not warranted.”

“However, it has been repeated on several occasions that the matter has dragged on for far too long. The matter will appear six weeks hence in the hope that a solution is reached by then,” it added.

The date for the next hearing on the matter has been fixed for August 30.

The court on July 3 slammed the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) for ‘playing fast and loose’ with the government and the court. “It appears that the respondents are playing fast and loose both with the government and with the Court”.

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