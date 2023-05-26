The President of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) has reiterated its demand for the creation of a separate Khasi-Jaintia state.

This statement from the HSPDP chief came after the confusion arise from the Roster and Reservation Policy in the state. Pangniang said to avoid any further confusion the best solution is to separate the state by mutual understanding.

Pangniang said it has been a long pending demand of the Party and needs the people's support.

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However, the HSPDP Chief informed that the party have no objection to the Roster but it should not affect the unemployed youths of the Khasi-Jaiñtia community.

Pangniang said during the All Political Party Meeting the HSPDP has suggested that the Roster should be implemented prospectively but not retrospectively.

On the Reservation Policy, the HSPSP suggested that the state government should review the policy.