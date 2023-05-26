Various civil society and pressure groups have raised the issue of poor roads in South West Khasi Hills due to the rampant plying of overloaded vehicles, rendering them virtually impassable for commuters.

Concerns have also been raised about the involvement of certain departments in illegal activities and allegations of exploitation, particularly targeting the middle-class and impoverished individuals in the community, in the district.

In response to these pressing issues, a joint delegation comprising representatives from All Khasi Hills A.chik Federation (AKHAF), Hynnewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), and Hynnewtrep Youth Council (HYC) conducted a thorough inspection at Borsora Land Customs Station (LCS) and Cherragao export port in South West Khasi Hills.

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During the visit, they uncovered numerous instances of illegal activities taking place.

In a statement, the delegation said they were alarmed by the extent of these violations and called upon the relevant authorities to take immediate and necessary action. It is imperative to address the concerns raised by the community and put an end to the illicit practices that have been taking place, they stressed.

The joint delegation, on behalf of the affected individuals, has urged the concerned authority to take swift action to rectify the situation.