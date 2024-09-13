The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) wrote to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, opposing the anti-cow slaughter movement in Meghalaya on October 2. The organisation stated that such rallies are "perceived as a provocation to the religious sentiments of the Christian majority in the state."

The event, scheduled for October 2, aims to declare the cow as "Mother of the Nation" through a flag-raising ceremony led by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarandah.

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In their letter to the CM, the organisation opposed the move and stated, "As the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), we strongly oppose this initiative. Such actions are perceived as a provocation to the religious sentiments of the Christian majority in the state."

Highlighting that beef is a staple food for the indigenous Hynñiewtrep and Achik communities, who have consumed it for centuries, the letter further read, "Raising this issue in our region challenges our fundamental right to food choice and consumption. We also wish to highlight that the demand to declare the cow as the 'Mother of the Nation' is legally questionable and conflicts with Article 18(1) of the Constitution of India, which prohibits the conferral of titles by the state except for military or academic distinctions."

Furthermore, the organisation also pointed that such demands undermine the cultural identity and religious sentiments of the Hynñiewtrep people.

Threatening that they will take to the streets to raise the flag of the 25 Himas and demand the rights denied to us for over 75 year if the rally is held, the organisation stated, "Should the yatra proceed and the Cow flag be displayed on our land, we, as an organisation, will take to the streets on the same day to raise the flag of the 25 Himas and demand the rights denied to us for over 75 years, specifically regarding the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Autonomous District Councils (ADC), which have yet to be fully honored by both Central and State governments."

They urged the state government to take appropriate action to prevent the yatra from taking place.