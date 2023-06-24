The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has asked the government to drop off criminal charges and sought amnesty against the leaders and cadres of the HNLC before taking the peace talk process forward.

The development comes after a formal peace talk between the proscribed HNLC, the state government, and the government of India was held at the Guest House of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) in Umiam on June 24.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, HNLC interlocutor Sadon Blah said, “The deliberation today was the immediate need for the amnesty to be considered by the government because the case that was charge-sheeted is still on”.

“The deliberation today was based on the need to open the door; to exonerate the HNLC of all criminal cases and charges,” Blah added.

In the said meeting, the HNLC was represented by seven members, including their interlocutor Sadon Blah, the state government was represented by interlocutor PS Dkhar, magistrate R Wahlang, and the Union Home Ministry was represented by retired IPS officer AK Mishra.

Stating that the meeting was positive, the vice chairman of the HNLC Manbhalang Jyrwa said that the government’s response was positive and encouraging.

“This is our third meeting and we are grateful to the government interlocutors – both at the centre and state, for their attendance,” Jyrwa said.

It was informed that the Home Ministry has assured them to look into the matter as soon as possible.

“The HNLC didn’t put forward any agenda on the table today. Prior to this, we placed the political agenda because we are waiting for the door to open first. The doorway is that the government should waive off all the cases (sic),” the HNLC interlocutor said.

This meeting was a follow-up to the last discussion held last month and it was supposed to be held on June 6 but due to unavoidable circumstances, it was held today.

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charge sheets against four HNLC cadres in connection with a blast that took place behind the staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills on December 12, 2020.

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