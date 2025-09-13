Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam files bail petition, claims 'flaws' in charge sheet

A Sohra court in Meghalaya has fixed September 17 for the hearing of a bail petition filed by Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the sensational murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in the state.

Judicial Magistrate First Class of Sohra sub-division took up the petition on Friday. However, the prosecution sought time to examine case records before responding, Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra informed.

Sonam’s counsel has argued that there are “flaws” in the voluminous charge sheet filed by Meghalaya Police in the case. Last week, police submitted a 790-page charge sheet against Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, and three hired hitmen — Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.



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Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, was brutally murdered by the contract killers at a secluded parking lot near Weisawdong in Sohra in May, while he was on his honeymoon. According to investigators, the murder was allegedly orchestrated by Sonam and Kushwaha.

The case came to light after the couple went missing in Meghalaya, triggering a nationwide search. Raja’s body was later discovered, and Sonam surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh even as the other accused were apprehended by Meghalaya Police.

The murder, marked by chilling premeditation and a trail of betrayal, has shocked the state and drawn nationwide attention.