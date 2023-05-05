The Minister in charge of health Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh informed that an inquiry has already been initiated at the level of the Director of Health Services into the incident of a pregnant woman where a needle got stuck inside her body which led to the demise of a child.

Speaking to media persons, Lyngdoh said that an inquiry at the level of DHS to find out whether any gross lapse on the part of the medical team who attended the young pregnant woman from Mawlyndep village in Ribhoi district.

Lyngdoh said that as head of the department, she is taking this incident seriously and want to ensure that the patients and the people at large feel reassured.

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A new-born baby born to Patlima Rani passed away, due to the lack of an incubator for children at Ganesh Das Hospital.

The new-born passed away in Nazareth Hospital, and it should be noted that the mother of the baby had delivered her child at Ganesh Das Hospital, where it was discovered after the delivery, they needed to treat her again alleging that a needle was stuck in the mother’s body and located near the kidney.

Further, the mother was immediately shifted to NEIGRIHMS as doctors suggested the immediate removal of the needle as it could cause complications.