The Himalayan Agro Ecology Initiatives: Meghalaya Stakeholders Meeting was a significant event held at CPGSAS, Umiam, Meghalaya, India.

This gathering provided a platform for stakeholders, including the government line department, officials, experts, researchers, farmer’s producing companies, NGO’s etc, to discuss and explore strategies for sustainable agricultural development in the Northeastern region.

The meeting commenced with a formal inaugural function, with a welcome address by Dr. S. V. Ngachan, Senior Consultant, Meghalaya.

The event was graced by distinguished chief guest Dr Anupam Mishra, Honorable Vice Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, who addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of the Himalayan Agroecosystem, its challenges and Extension strategies for Himalayan agro-ecology in the context of Northeast India.

The event was adorned by eminent guests of honour including Dr. Malavika Dadlani, National Consultant who delivered insightful addresses. She highlighted the importance of agro-ecology in preserving the region's biodiversity, ensuring food security, and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Other dignitaries were Smt. D. Sohtun, Director Horticulture, Govt. of Meghalaya, Smt. J. C. Lyngdoh, Director Agriculture, Govt. of Meghalaya and Dr. Jai C. Rana, Director and Country Representative, Alliance Bioversity and CIATwho also addressed the gathering in the inaugural session.



Also Read: Meghalaya announces squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25; new coach, fresh faces included

Following the inaugural session, a technical session was held, chaired by Dr. J.C. Rana and co-chaired by Dr. Malavika Dadlani.

Several experts presented their experience on various aspects of agro-ecology, including biodiversity conservation, sustainable farming practices,natural farming and climate change adaptation.

Notable speakers included Dr. Dadlani, National Consultant, Alliance Bioversity and CIAT, Dr. Dhrupad Choudhury, a freelance researcher, Dr. Parul Thapa, Technical Advisor, GIZ-India, and Prof. Dwipendra Thakuria, Dean, CAU-CPGSAS.

Dr. Dadlani discussed onorganic and natural farming, regenerative farming, one village one product,the role of the state biodiversity board in providing quality plant material.The involvement of women and marginal groups in integrated farming practices.

Dr. Chaudhary focussed primarily revolve around the key areas such as agriculture systems, food security and livelihoods, Himalayan cultivation, fragility of Himalayan landscapes, global challenges and cross-country assessment.

Dr. Thapa focused on key areas, including Indigenous traditional knowledge (ITK), natural farming, agro-ecological transformation, local innovation, and the urban food environment.

Dr.Thakuria focused on following aspects such as farmer documentation, carbon farming, organic farming certification, institutional overlap, in-house testing labs.

A parallel session involving group discussions was conducted simultaneously, allowing participants to delve into specific topics of interest. The discussions were organized into three groups: Line Department, Scientist of Line Departments, Food Processing, FPO, FPC, and Farmers Group. These sessions provided opportunities for participants to share their experiences, challenges, and potential solutions related to their respective areas of expertise.

An open discussion and interaction session followed, where participants had the chance to engage in dialogue with experts and discuss the key takeaways from the meeting. Dr. Chaudhury, Dr. Thapa, and Prof. Thakuria facilitated this discussion, fostering a collaborative and informative environment.

The meeting concluded with concluding remarks by Dr. Rana, Country Representative, Alliance Bioversity and CIAT, and a vote of thanks by Dr. Thakuria, Dean, CPGSAS, Umiam. The event provided a valuable platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and building partnerships towards a more sustainable and resilient agricultural future for Meghalaya.