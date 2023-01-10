A massive fire broke out and gutted a house at Mawlai Umjaïur, Shillong on January 10, morning.

The house which was given on rent belonged to Martina Nonglang a residence of Mawlai and the house was given on rent to Manosha Ryndem, Biolet Ryndem, Ibamelaai Diengdoh, and Anand Nengnong.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.

According to their calculation, the tragedy has cost the 4 families a loss of more than 4-5 lakhs in property damages.

No one, however, received any injuries during the fire incident, as there was a swift response from the Fire and Emergency Department of Mawlai and Nongthymmai.

It needs mention here, a massive fire broke out at the district market of 9th Mile of Baridua, Ri-Bhoi District on Saturday, January 6, morning.

The fire burned down 17 shops including grocery shops and boutique stores.

As per official sources, the fire started at about 3:30 AM on Saturday morning.

Police officials, who were on duty near the market, spotted the fire and hurried to douse it and also informed the fire department of Assam and Meghalaya.

The blazing fire was extinguished around 6 AM and was stopped from spreading to other parts of the market.

Although there was no death or injury in this fire accident, 17 shops were completely gutted and the damage and loss of property from the fire were estimated at around Rs 30 lakhs.

The reason for the fire wasn't traced yet, however, police officials of the Khanapara outpost are investigating the matter to ascertain the reason.

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