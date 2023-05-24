The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will release the results of the HSSLC (class 12) Arts stream examinations on May 26.

The Meghalaya Board of school education (MBoSE) announced this in a notice.

“The results of secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) and higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream, 2023 conducted by the Meghalaya board of school education, Tura will be declared on 26th May 2023,” the MBoSE stated.

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The whole results booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in.

There will be no display of results in the MBOSE office in Tura/Shillong.

The results can also be accessed on the following websites:

www.megresults.nic.in

www.meghalaya.shiksha

www.results.shiksha

