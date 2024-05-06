The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced that the results of the 2024 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination, 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be declared on May 8, 2024.

The Board added that the result booklet can be downloaded from the official website of MBOSE – www.mbose.in.

In its press release, the board said, “The Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 8th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in.”

As per the official notification, no results will be displayed at the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong. Students will be able to access their results in an online mode.

The approved websites include — www.megresults.nic.in; www.meghalaya.shiksha; -www.results.shiksha and www.jagranjosh.com.