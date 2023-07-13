More than a hundred taxi drivers from the city gathered on July 13 at the Kiang Nangbah memorial to strongly opposed the order of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, which has imposed an odd-even system for plying of local taxis and commercial buses in the Khyndailad and Motphran area.

The local cabbies refused to move from the area which has caused huge disruption in the traffic flow in the city, particularly the Shillong Civil Hospital-IGP road.

The drivers stopped all taxi cabs plying to ask them to join the protest, this put the street of Shillong at a standstill for a few hours.



Also Read: Meghalaya government orders demolition of illegal coke plants

Later, when the city traffic police intervened so as to urge irked drivers to move their vehicles from the area, a heated heated argument arise between the two parties.

Earlier on June 1, Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, has taken a significant step towards easing traffic congestion and ensuring pedestrian safety in its busiest commercial areas.

The district administration has issued a new order instructing all buses and taxis to ply on an odd-even basis at the Khyndailad and Motphran junctions.

The decision comes as a response to the growing concern over the substantial congestion caused by public transport vehicles waiting at these junctions. The situation not only hampers efficient traffic management but also poses risks to pedestrian safety.

In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court's order to address the traffic issues promptly, the East Khasi Hills District Deputy Commissioner has taken this proactive measure.