The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) urged the state government to relocate only 194 residents of the Harijan Colony, disputing the government's plan to relocate all 342. Through an RTI application, the HYC uncovered that 148 out of the 342 families in the colony were deemed illegal settlers. The government, however, countered that these families were purportedly affiliated with employees of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) or the Urban Affairs Department.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem highlighted that most SMB employees are part-time or daily-wage sweepers, some appointed without advertisement, and some even deceased while their families still reside there. The HYC emphasised that these employees should be entitled to government quarters while employed but not receive special treatment beyond what other government employees receive statewide.

Furthermore, Synrem stressed that the 148 non-government affiliated families have no entitlement to government housing and should be evicted according to the law. He warned against setting a precedent that could encourage land occupation by others. He further urged SMB to advertise vacancies and prioritise local indigenous youths for future appointments.

The HYC demanded that government quarters be provided only to the 194 families employed by the state, while the 148 non-employee families should face eviction as per relevant laws. They also called for SMB to advertise vacancies without favouritism toward Iew Mawlong residents.