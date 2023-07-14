Members of the Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) July 14 staged a protest in front of the main Secretariat building to demand the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State of Meghalaya.

The HYC members have raised their objections to the idea of the government bringing railway lines into the state.

The “No railway without ILP”, slogans were raised by the protesters.



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The protest started at 12 pm seeing the HYC members carrying protesting placards condemning the MPCC president and MP, Vincent Pala on his statement on Railway. Pala earlier this week stated that, “Personally I have no problems if a railway comes…. If we have a railway it will be easier for us to commute, easier and cheaper for us to do so many things”. But, “we are living in a society, where we can always agree to disagree”, Pala added.

This has angered the HYC in which the “Down, Down Vincent Pala” slogan was chanted.

The HYC also have raised concerns about the disappearance of the “MRSSA Bill”.