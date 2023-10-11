Indian Forest Service officer, Dr C Manjunathan passed away on October 10 following a heart attack. He was 45 at the time of his death.

According to Dr. Lari Marbaniang, Dr. Manjunathan was rushed to Woodland Hospital around 6:15 pm. However, upon examination, the doctors determined that he had already passed away, likely before arriving at the hospital.

Dr. Manjunathan had served as the Secretary of the Animal and Husbandry Department in the Government of Meghalaya.

Close family members shared that when Dr. Manjunathan returned home from work, he reported feeling unwell. They administered some medicines, but his condition worsened, prompting them to rush him to Woodland Hospital.

Expressing his grief, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote in an official social media post, “We are pained by the untimely passing of one of our officers, Shri C. Manjunathan, IFS. Manju was a quiet and efficient officer with exemplary commitment to every Department he handled and took on every task with a smile. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace”.



Also read : Meghalaya deputy CM assures safe return of Rajya Sabha MP WR Kharlukhi, 26 pilgrims to state from war-torn Israel