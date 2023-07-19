Illegal stone mining continues at Wah Myntdu, at Treiongriang, Jowai despite the banned from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On receiving the information, the President of Khooid Ya Ka Wah Myntdu, KL Pariat along with the President of the Jaiñtia Students’ Movement (JSM), Jordan Rymbai immediately hurried to investigate together with the police officers from Jowai Police Station.

After an investigation was carried out, the dumper was seen allegedly stealing the rock in the middle of the night.



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One of the truck drivers confessed that the activity was carried out under the direction of F Hinge who asked the workers to drop these rocks at a junction in Laad Mustem.

The police took seized the JCB and the trucks and the the two organisations also filed an FIR on the alleged attempt at Jowai Police Station.