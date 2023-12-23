In a landmark decision, the Shillong Archdiocese of the Catholic Church has permitted priests to give blessings to same-sex couples, but without any church ritual resembling marriage.

This was conveyed in a letter by Archbishop Victor Lyngdoh on 22nd December, 2023. The letter, based on the declaration 'Fiducia Supplicans' issued by The Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith and approved by Pope Francis on 18th December 2023, clarified that the blessings are not to be confused with official liturgical and ritual blessings of the Church during marriage.

It added that the declaration does not alter the Catholic Doctrine of Marriage and the blessing does not imply approval of the union.

The decision comes after extensive discussions and the recognition of the need for the Roman Catholic Church to be more inclusive, particularly towards LGBT individuals. Pope Francis authorised priests to bless same-sex couples on December 18, 2023.

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