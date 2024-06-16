As the debate rages over the review of the Job Reservation Policy intensifies, the indigenous non-tribal community residing in the plains belt region of Garo Hills has voiced their demand for inclusion in the state quota.

Former GHADC MDC Sofior Rahman has formally addressed the Expert Committee, advocating for the inclusion of Muslims, Hindus, Biharis, Nepalis, and other groups classified under the "Indigenous Non-Tribal Community." Rahman suggests that 7.5% of the current 15% open category be allocated to these groups.

Presently, the state job reservation policy allocates 40% of jobs to Khasis-Jaintias, 40% to Garos, 5% to other tribes, and reserves 15% for the general category. The proposed changes aim to ensure fair representation for the indigenous non-tribal community within this framework.

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