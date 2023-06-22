A powerful thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and thunder has extensively lashed Garo Hills from 5 AM causing landslides and damages to property on June 22.

A major section of the PA Sangma stadium that did not have any retaining wall has collapsed bringing down tons of soil from the main field inundating the road next to the former Coal India Limited complex.

It is to be mentioned here that the stadium was inaugurated in 2022.

Local authorities and emergency response teams rushed to the affected areas in a bid to assess the situation and provide assistance to the affected residents. Reports of damaged homes, fallen trees, and blocked roads poured in as the extent of the destruction became apparent.



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On December 2022, the sporting infrastructure in Meghalaya got a huge boost after the state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the football stadium at the PA Sangma Sports Complex here in the state's Tura on December 16.

''The stadium is a technological marvel, being the country’s largest pre-engineered composite football stadium with a sizeable seating capacity of 9500. The beautiful stadium is part of an equally magnificent Sports Complex built at a cost of Rs 127.7 crore which is also nearing its completion,'' an official statement said.

As per the statement, the football stadium, and the two indoor stadiums are built over a combined area of over 17,000 sqm.

''The Indoor Stadiums with Gymnasium, Swimming Pool, Table Tennis Hall, Squash Hall, and Badminton Hall will be ready for inauguration by December 2023,'' the statement added.