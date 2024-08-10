The Meghalaya Youth Tourism Development Society and Miss Meghalaya Organisation, on August 9 announced that Irene Dkhar and Dr Tanvi Marak will compete in Miss Grand India 2024.

Irene Dkhar is former Miss Northeast, Miss Meghalaya, and Femina Miss India Meghalaya; while Dr Tanvi Marak is former Miss Meghalaya, Miss Sunsilk Northeast, and Femina Miss India Meghalaya.

One of the premier beauty pageants, Miss Grand India which is organised by Glamanand Entertainment is recognised as one of the top three pageants in the country, the grand finale of which is scheduled to be held on August 11 at Zee Studio, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Earlier, Mehalaya's Bahun Nongrum had clinched the coveted Miss Universe Meghalaya 2024 crown on August 3, at the Lariti Multipurpose Hall. Chaivalry Lartang and Lily Kharthangmaw secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

Nongrum will represent the state at Miss Universe India 2024.

Meanwhile on the same day, fortunate Mika Dkhar was crowned Miss Teen Meghalaya 2024, with Palei Chyne and Nikita Nongrum as first and second runners-up. Dkhar will represent Meghalaya at Miss Teen Diva in Jaipur, Rajasthan.