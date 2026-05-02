Meghalaya issues stricter safety advisory for tourists visiting East Khasi Hills

Meghalaya authorities have issued a fresh safety advisory for visitors to popular tourist locations in East Khasi Hills district, placing strong emphasis on preventive measures amid rising footfall and seasonal risks.

The directive, released by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in Shillong, outlines a series of mandatory precautions aimed at improving on-ground safety infrastructure and reducing avoidable accidents at tourist sites.

Officials have stressed that basic safety arrangements must be visible and functional at all locations. These include clearly marked entry and exit routes, prominently displayed maps, and the availability of trained personnel. Tourist guides and staff “should be trained in basic life-saving skills”, the advisory states.

Structural safety has also been flagged as a priority. Regular inspections of railings, bridges, and playground equipment are to be conducted, with immediate repairs required in case of damage. Authorities have warned that neglecting such checks could pose serious risks to visitors.

Water-based tourism, a major attraction in the region, has received special attention. Boats must not be overloaded, and “boats, safety equipment and engines should be visually inspected before each use”. The use of life jackets has been made compulsory, while only experienced handlers are permitted to operate boats.

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In addition, sites that allow swimming are required to deploy lifeguards. Visitors have been advised to monitor weather updates from official sources, particularly the India Meteorological Department, before planning activities.

A separate advisory focusing on riverside and waterfall tourism highlights the unpredictability of natural conditions. Sudden changes in water levels and slippery terrain during monsoons have been identified as key hazards. Tourists are urged to avoid “unsafe areas like deep water, slippery rocks, swampy areas, waterfalls”, and to remain cautious at all times.

The guidelines also recommend practical steps such as informing family members about travel plans, wearing non-slip footwear, and carrying safety gear, including first-aid kits. Visitors are cautioned against swimming in deep waters and consuming alcohol while engaging in outdoor activities.

Emergency preparedness forms a crucial part of the advisory. Tourist spots must maintain first-aid boxes, fire extinguishers, and emergency lighting, while contact numbers such as 112 and 108 should be clearly displayed for public access.

The administration has reiterated that these measures are not optional but essential to ensuring a safe experience for both tourists and local stakeholders. With peak travel periods approaching, officials appear keen to prevent incidents by enforcing stricter compliance on the ground.