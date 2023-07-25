Condemning the violence outside the Meghalaya Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Tura on July 24, the National People's Party (NPP) on July 25, said that it was disheartened to witness the cowardly acts of certain anti-social groups.

''It is disheartening to witness the cowardly acts of certain anti-social groups, who, without any genuine concern for the Garos, had resorted to pelting stones at the CMO Tura during the meeting. Such actions reflect a complete disregard for the welfare of the community and undermine the efforts to find a resolution through peaceful means,'' NPP said in an official statement.

The NPP said that such actions reflect a complete disregard for the welfare of the community and undermine the efforts to find a resolution through peaceful means.

''The National People's Youth Front (NPYF) vehemently condemns the actions of the vested interest groups who attempted to derail the peaceful discussion between Hon'ble Chief Minister Conrad K,'' it added.

The party further said that the demand for a winter capital in Tura is a legitimate concern of the people of Garo Hills, and it deserves a constructive political dialogue involving all stakeholders.

NPP said that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had agreed to meet the groups near the hunger strike venue, where the groups were agitating, and this shows that he was genuinely concerned.

''The chaos, and the attack at the CMO Tura, is tantamount to a criminal conspiracy by these anti-social elements. We strongly denounce the attack, which could have harmed the person of the Chief Minister. The action of the perpetrators is a nefarious design of these hooligans, who had come to the venue with a preconceived plan to disturb the peace,'' the statement added.

It further said that an ambulance carrying police personnel or any emergency services should never be subjected to attacks, as they are essential for preserving life and providing aid to those in need. However, these hooligans did not even spare an ambulance, which we firmly believe was a dastardly act of anti-socials, who only wanted to perpetuate the conflict and law and order problem.

''While we strongly condemn the action of these hooligans, we reiterate that NPYF supports any form of peaceful demonstration for the greater cause of the society in alignment with the principles of the right to protest,'' NPP stated.

As per the statement, the NPP acknowledges the intervention and development initiatives taken by the Sangma for the progress and development of the state.

NPP also that in the last five years, the government has initiated a number of welfare and development projects for the overall growth of the State, which is a commitment of this government under the able and dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister.

''While we seek strong action against the hooligans, we urge the citizens to remain calm and allow the law enforcing agencies to work and cooperate in whatever possible ways to arrest the wrongdoers. As peace-loving and law-abiding citizens, let us all come together to demonstrate to the world that the people of Tura and Garo Hills in no way accept violent means of protest. Let us all come together to extend our support to the government in restoring ace and normalcy,'' it added.

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