All present inmates from the District Jail, Shillong will soon be shifted to the newly constructed Shillong Jail in New Shillong Township, Mawdiangdiang informed Deputy Chief Minster in charge of Home (Prison), Sniawbhlang Dhar conducted an inspection on Thursday.

Dy CM Dhar informed that the ongoing construction is on and when everything is done, the district jail from Jail Road will be shifted to New Shillong Jail at New Shillong Township in Mawdiangdiang.

“After my inspection, it is appropriate for me to visit first before finalising the decision to shift the district jail to a new jail at New Shillong Township”, said Dhar.

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Dhar informed that the land of the urban department which is around 25 acres have been identified and the Jail department will take over the land from the Urban department for the construction of the new Shillong Jail which can accommodate around 1000 inmates.

"It is high time for us to shift everything from Shillong to the outskirts in order to decongest the city" he added.

The deputy chief minister in charge of transport and urban affairs also visited the construction of ongoing projects in Khyndai Lad along with MLA of Jowai constituency Wailadmiki Shylla and CEO of Municipal, contractors among many others.

"I will try to make sure that in two years this building will be completed for the benefit of the people of the state," said Dhar.