The Synjuk Waheh Shnong Ri Jaintia (SWSRJ), part of the Jaintia Coordination Committee of Reservation Policy (JCCRP) on May 30 demanded the state government of Meghalaya to review the Reservation Policy.

The Jaintia body has demanded the incumbent government not to initiate the Reservation Roster until the 20 percent share consideration for the Jaintia community doesn’t come into effect.

The Jaintia body criticized the NPP-led MDA-2 government and added that there are large number of unemployed youth in the state and hence the government should review the reservation policy at this time to avoid any issues for the present and future generations.

The SWSRJ in a memorandum addressing to Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh the Chairperson of the Committee on Reservation Roster stated that with the growing numbers of population and whereas the Khasi and Jaintia together have to compete among themselves with deficient in amount of 40 percent share.



“The reservation roster should be implemented from 2023 onwards,”added the SWSRJ.

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