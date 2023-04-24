The incumbent president of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) Lambok Starwell Marngar is all set to be re-elected unopposed for the third consecutive term in the 15th general election of the Union to be held on May 6.

Biangbor L Paliar and Donald V Thabah will also be re-elected as vice president and general secretary, respectively.

This was after the three top posts in the KSU were declared 'uncontested' by the Union's Election Committee which conducted scrutiny of nomination papers on Saturday.

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The election for the term 2023-2026 will be held at Dinam Hall, Jaiaw on May 6, for the other posts.

There are four candidates who are contesting the post of assistant general secretary, 3 for organizing secretary, 3 for education secretary, 5 for information & publicity secretary, 3 for office secretary, 4 for sports & cultural secretary and 8 for environment secretary.

The election committee is headed by former KSU presidents - Danny M Khyriem as chairman and Samuel B Jyrwa as secretary.