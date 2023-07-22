The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) on July 21 demanded the government to make Jaintia Hills region as the ‘Summer Capital’ of the state of Meghalaya as the region brings significant revenue for the state through natural resources available in the region.

The JSU stated that the Jaintia Hills region deserves to be the ‘Summer Capital’ for its economic viability.

Meanwhile, a similar demand echoed in Tura region demanding the area to be declared as the Winter Capital and Nongstoin as the Spring Capital.

“Jaintia Hills region deserves to be the capital of the state because it generates significant revenue for the state through natural resources like coal and limestone, cement plants and yet it has not seen much development compared to other areas”, said a statement issued by the JSU

“The decision to relocate a capital city involves assessing the impact on various regions, the potential for balanced development, and the overall welfare of the citizens,” it added.

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