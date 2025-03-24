In a significant development within the National People's Party (NPP), former National General Secretary (Organisation) James PK Sangma has been appointed as the Working President of the party's National Committee.

The decision follows a resolution passed during the General Body meeting of the NPP on March 15, 2025.

Taking to his social media handle, James wrote, "I am deeply honoured to be given the opportunity to serve the Party as its National Working President.

Guided by my father’s vision, I am committed to working towards elevating the Party to new heights.



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I sincerely thank our National President for entrusting me with this responsibility. I assure him and my brothers and sisters in the NPP family that I will dedicate myself wholeheartedly, working tirelessly as part of a united team—always for the NPP and our great Nation."

Announcing the appointment, NPP President Conrad K Sangma exercised his authority under Clause 9.5 (Miscellaneous i) of the party's constitution to formalize James PK Sangma’s new role with immediate effect.

This move is expected to strengthen the party’s organizational framework and leadership at the national level as NPP continues to expand its influence across India.