The District Magistrate (DC) of the West Garo Hills in Meghalaya has refuted the rumours claiming that Bollywood actor John Abhram will be attending the Inter-Mahari football finals in Tura on Saturday.

In this regard, the DC issued a notice calling the claim false and incorrect.

''It has come to the notice of the undersigned that there are false rumours that Sh. John Abraham, the Indian actor, will be attending the Inter-Mahari football finals at Tura, West Garo Hills, today i.e. on 19.08.2023. All such information/rumours are false and incorrect. John Abraham will not be attending the Inter-Mahari finals,'' the notice read.

The DC in the notice also said that all the tickets have been sold and no entries will be provided to anyone without the tickets.



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