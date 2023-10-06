The Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) has submitted a memorandum to the President, The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in a bid to strengthen their demand for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eight Schedule.

The resolutions were submitted to the President, the PMO and the Union Home Ministry after organising the National Seminar on Khasi Literature and Culture in New Delhi on September 29.

KAS President D.R.L. Nonglait said after the conclusion of the seminar, the organisation adopted four ‘pivotal’ resolutions to press demands for the inclusion of the Khasi Language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Talking about the resolutions, Nonglait said that the first resolution is to seek a response from the office of the Union Home Minister regarding the status of the memorandum demanding the inclusion of Khasi in 8th schedule submitted in the year 2021.

The second resolution is to demand the Union government, through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to initiate necessary action to introduce an official bill in the next session of the parliament, which will be a step to bring the Khasi language under the 8th Schedule.

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The third resolution is to submit the documentation containing exhaustive information about Khasi language, literature and culture and also concrete justifications for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

And the fourth resolutions is To wait for a respectable lapse of time, before the Khasi Authors’ Society decides to take up further action regarding the issue.

Notably, the holding of the National Seminar focused on Khasi literature and culture on September 29 in New Delhi was followed by a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar the next day.