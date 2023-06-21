The newly elected Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem on June 20 forwarded the names of 9 Executive Members (EMs) to the Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan for his approval.

The EMs will be part of the new Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC and the MDCs.

The list includes names of former CEM and Congress MDC, Pynshngain N Syiem as Deputy CEM and Congress MDC from Mawkyrwat constituency, Carness Sohshang. Meanwhile, the remaining EM berth has gone to the NPP MDCs.

Six of the EMs who were part of the previous EC led by former CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne include Gigur Myrthong, Grace Mary Kharpuri, Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong, Rangkynsai Kharbuki, Teiborlang Pathaw and Victor Ranee.

The two new entries are also from the NPP which include Mawsynram MDC, Alvin K Sawkmie who resigned from the post of Deputy Chairman and Laitumkhrah MDC, Fantin J Lakadong.

Also read : Meghalaya: Congress to support NPP to rule KHADC, says MLA Gabriel Wahlang