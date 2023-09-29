Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), has issued a stern warning to individuals involved in the illegal excavation and transport of soil from Pillangkata, Ri Bhoi to Assam.

The warning followed an inspection of the excavation site by the CEM after reports of illegal activities by an individual named Billu Taro. Syiem has threatened to file an official complaint against Taro at the Deputy Commissioner's office of Ri Bhoi and the concerned Police Station if the illegal activities persist.

Taro, according to Syiem, has not obtained any necessary permissions for the excavation. The KHADC has already served a Show-Cause notice to Taro, who has yet to respond or provide an explanation. If Taro fails to respond within the next two days, the council may take further action, including lodging complaints with the District Administration and the police.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of Eric K Dkhar, the District Magistrate, KHADC officials, Traditional Heads of the Hima Mylliem, and leaders of the Khasi Student Union (KSU) and HYNY.



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