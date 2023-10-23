The conclusion of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on a Sunday has sparked a significant debate with certain pressure groups urging the government to reschedule the event from its originally planned date of November 19, as this falls on a Sunday to another date.

In response, the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) has issued a statement clarifying their position and firmly asserted that while they do not oppose such events, they emphasize the sanctity of Sunday as a sacred day for Christians and Churches.

In their official statement, the KJCLF emphasized, "The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) clarified that the Forum is not against the Festivals organised by the State Government, however, it wishes to emphasise that Sunday is maintained as a sacred and holy day by Christians and Churches."



Also Read: Meghalaya: TMC MLA demands creation of new district in Garo Hills

Additionally, the Khasi Jaintia Forum expressed, "The Forum wishes that the Festivals be celebrated with peace and community participation and that it is free from any disruptions or disturbances to promote peace and harmony in the State."

This statement by the Khasi -Jaiñtia Church leaders forum came after the Saindur Tipkur Tipkha Ehrngiew Hynniewtrep (STIEH) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Ri Bhoi expressed strong opposition against the decision to conclude the upcoming Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on a Sunday.

The festival is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 19, with 19th November being a Sunday at Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong.