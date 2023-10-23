Trinamool Congress MLA from Meghalaya's Rajabala constituency Mizanur Rahman Kazi has demanded the creation of a new district in the Garo Hills region.

Speaking to the media, the MLA claimed that the creation of a new district will make life easier for the people living in at least 4-5 constituencies.

"The government of Meghalaya is trying to bring the administration as close to people as possible...keeping that in view and also with a lot of pressure and demand from the plain belt area to create a separate district for them. It is not exactly the plain belt of Meghalaya as it includes the hillside also," he added.



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Furthermore, the MLA added that from Manikganj to the Tikrikilla area is in huge need of having a separate district so that development happens.

"There have been demands from the NGOs and residents of the area and I feel the government should consider creating a separate district as from Tikrikilla to Tura is around 110 km and to go to the headquarters for official work has become difficult," the MLA added.

