In response to students' complaints, the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) met with Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on September 4 to discuss the need for a re-verification of documents for certain students applying for the MBBS state quota.

Accompanied by KSU President Lambokstar Marngar and other members, General Secretary Donald Thabah explained the issue to the health minister.

"There is a discrepancy in the documents, as per the quota criteria, which require applicants to be permanent residents of the state with valid proof. However, we've discovered that 9 students applying for the MBBS state quota have submitted Provisional Permanent Resident Certificates (PPRC)," Thabah stated.

He further emphasized that these provisional certificates are valid for only 3 or 12 months, after which they no longer establish residency in India.

KSU has urgently called upon the government to investigate this matter, as those with valid documents are being unfairly denied opportunities.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh assured that they are taking the issue seriously and will conduct a thorough re-verification of these documents. If any discrepancies are found, admissions will be revoked accordingly.

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