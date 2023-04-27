The Khasi Students’ Union, (KSU) West Jaintia Hills District Unit met Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home, Prestone Tyngsong to demand the removal of the Border Security Forces (BSF) from the Jowai to Amlarem to Mutapur Road and to be posted in Border areas.

The General Secretary, Leningrad Tariang on speaking to reporters stated that after the Union had received numerous complaints from the people living and travelling on the said roads, especially the local people of War Jaintia who after coming from the market to buy food and groceries and some other daily basic needs at home, the BSF personnel would always stop their vehicles and also their goods even ask the people to produce documents like cash memo of the goods that they just bought and the worst case they even ask the people to unload their goods for them to check which is usually very tiresome for the people and which is not the case to be done by them.

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As we all know that their duty is to guard the border area and not in the village far away from the border and on the highway. Their presence in that area creates lots of trouble for the villagers and also the daily commuters of War Jaintia added Tariang.