The Khasi Students Union (KSU) Nongpoh Circle, along with the KSU North Khasi Hills District Unit, organised a public rally on August 2, demanding the swift installation of a 132/33 KV Substation to tackle the frequent power supply breakdowns in Ri Bhoi District.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, shopkeepers, youth, and even housewives. Starting from NSCA Pahamsyiem Playground, the rally proceeded to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi District, passing by the Office of the Sub Divisional Officer MeECL Nongpoh Division Umlyngkdait.

Following the rally, the KSU Nongpoh Circle submitted a memorandum to the DC of Ri Bhoi, urging for the installation of the 132/33 KV Nongpoh Substation and other measures to address electricity issues affecting the people of Ri Bhoi.



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