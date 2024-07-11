The president of the Khasi Students Union (KSU) Nongthymmai Circle, Eric Nongkhlaw, was arrested late July 10 night in connection with the alleged assault on labourers during work permit checks. The arrest has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from the organisation.

KSU Nongthymmai Circle Vice President Richard Mawkhiew condemned the timing of the arrest. Mawkhiew questioned why police chose to act in the middle of the night rather than during daylight hours.

Despite the arrest, Mawkhiew stated that the KSU would continue its practice of checking labourers from outside the state for valid documentation. He emphasised that the arrest would not deter their efforts.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reported that four cases have been registered in relation to the alleged assault on labourers. Sangma also declared that the checks conducted by KSU are illegal.