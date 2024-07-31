The KSU Sawsymper Circle, KSU Balat Border Area Circle, and KSU Lawbah Border Area Circle have announced plans to hold a sit-in demonstration in Mawsynram on August 10. This protest aims to pressure the government to address the longstanding demand for the upgradation of Mawsynram C&RD Block to a Civil Sub-Division.

In a press briefing, Jiedskhem Nongsiej, General Secretary of KSU South West Khasi Hills, emphasized that this demand is not just from pressure groups but represents the collective voice of all residents in the Mawsynram area. "Since 2018, the people of Mawsynram have been advocating for this change," he stated.

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Nongsiej highlighted the historical significance and vastness of the Mawsynram C&RD Block, which is one of the oldest blocks in Meghalaya. "The Mawsynram C&RD Block covers an area exceeding 5,000 square kilometers, encompassing over 162 villages and housing more than 44,000 inhabitants," he noted.

He further argued that the upgrade is essential due to the considerable distance residents must travel to reach Shillong.

The KSU leader revealed that the union had previously written to the chief minister requesting a meeting to discuss the matter. However, they have yet to receive a response.