As the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) announces the HSSLC (12th) results on Tuesday, two students of Laban Bengalee Boys' Hr. Secondary School has secured first in both Science and Commerce stream.

Arnab Dutta of Laban Bengalee Boys Hr Secondary School top in the HSSLC (Science) Stream with a total of 483 marks and letters in (E,CS,Ph,Ch,M)

Rishab Purkayastha of Laban Bengalee Boys' Hr. Sec. School, Shillong secured first in the HSSLC (Commerce) Stream. He secured a total of 484 marks. Purkayastha gets distinctions in (E,M,Bs,Ac,En,Ec).

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The notice further informed that the results booklet can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in and that they may be accessed from www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha.

How Students Can Download the MOOSE 12th Result:

Step 1: On the homepage. click on fermi ink

Step 2: Click the www.mbose.in result link

Step 3: Email required to begin credentials

Step 4: The result mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a screenshot and keep it for future reference

