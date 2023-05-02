The Meghalaya Police on May 2 warned students and parents to stay vigilant of any scam calls offering jobs to female students as ‘Air Hostess’.

The state police have issued a warning to the students after multiple reports have surfaced of scammers making random calls or texts to female students awaiting for their Class 12 results on pretext they have been appointed as ‘Air Hostess’ even when they have never applied for such job.

The Police department reminds the students and parents to stay vigilant and report the incoming number to them if possible.

It needs mention that scammers have been reportedly targeting students who recently gave their Higher Secondary examination, in order to loot money and personal information from the students.

Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India even released new changes and rules to stop telemarketers from making spam calls to people.

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