Meghalaya launches Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme 2025

The Meghalaya government on Monday formally notified the Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (CMSS), 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at enhancing access to higher education and fostering academic excellence across the state.

First announced in the state budget 2025-26 by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, the scheme will provide a fixed annual scholarship of Rs 6,000 to eligible students domiciled in Meghalaya, covering studies from class 11 through the PhD level. The scholarship applies to students enrolled in recognised institutions both within and outside the state.

Unlike many scholarship programmes, the CMSS does not impose any income ceiling, ensuring that all deserving students of Meghalaya can benefit. Both government and private institution students, including those studying in nationally recognised institutions, are eligible to apply.



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The scheme is expected to benefit nearly 80,000 students annually, with the state government allocating Rs 48 crore each year for its implementation. Applications will be accepted exclusively online through a dedicated portal (https://meghalayaone.gov.in

), which will go live on September 1.

Applicants will need to submit documents, including domicile or identity proof such as an MHIS Card, MGNREGS Job Card, EPIC, or PDS Card, along with the previous year’s marksheet, a passport-size photograph, and a bona fide certificate from their institution.

Speaking about the initiative, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, “Education is the foundation for the future of our youth. Through the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme, we are committed to empowering the young people of Meghalaya to pursue their aspirations with confidence.”

The education department has urged all eligible students to apply online starting September 1 to avail of the benefits of the scheme.