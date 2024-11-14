The Meghalaya government, on November 14 launched Udan 5.5 aiming to enhance regional connectivity through seaplanes and helicopters.

The scheme, launched under a special bidding round of UDAN 5, seeks to enhance connectivity to remote areas of the country.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on November 14 attended the 6th Helicopter and Small Aircraft Summit 2024 in Shillong as Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu arrive in the state for a two-day visit.

Kinjarapu's visit comes as the launch of the demo seaplane operations at Umiam Lake were scheduled for November 14.

The summit, a key aviation industry meeting, is a convergence of aviation stakeholders and state governments across the Northeast. Discussions on the potential of the aviation sector in the region for strengthening of regional connectivity and economic development were held.