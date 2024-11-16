Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for the much-anticipated Skywalk Project at Mawkdok Dympep Valley during the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024, at Ri Bhoi district.

A popular tourist hotspot, Mawkdok features the sloping hills and deep valleys of the state.

Attending the festival as the chief guest, Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia appreciated the initiative to construct the Skywalk at Mawkdok.

He further praised the Meghalaya goverment's efforts in promoting tourism and the state through such festivals.



Minister in-charge Social Welfare Paul Lyngdoh and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar were also present.

Scindia was extended a warm welcome by Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma who expressed his gratitude for the minister’s presence at the event.

Scindia along with CM Sangma took a walk through the festival venue which boasts several events at the venue. Scindia praised the energy of the people and their love for music, which was evident throughout the event.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival was the "Japan Arena," which showcased the cultural ties between Meghalaya and Japan.